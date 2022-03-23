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Dogfish Head 90 minute Imperial India Pale Ale 3.75/5
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Jimbo picked todays brew and a new Zythophile joins the ranks. This Imperial IPA hails from Reheboth Beach Delaware. She runs 9.0 for the ABV, 90 for the IBUs and the SRM was a toasty amber into copper for a by my eye 47. She's fast brew, bitter on the initial hit. Flavor profile is centered across the soft palate and the back of the throat. She finishes up dirty and oily as you would expect from the style.
Not a great brew for me or Jimbo but I am not a big fan of the IPAs and he has never had an IPA before. Probably not the best one to introduce him to the IPA world with lol.
Thanks for coming by and sharing a cold one with us.
Skal !
Be the Big 3 folks
E and Jimbo
As always I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are my own
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Not a great brew for me or Jimbo but I am not a big fan of the IPAs and he has never had an IPA before. Probably not the best one to introduce him to the IPA world with lol.
Thanks for coming by and sharing a cold one with us.
Skal !
Be the Big 3 folks
E and Jimbo
As always I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are my own
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/beerandgear
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/huhwhtfkr
https://www.minds.com/huhwhtfkr/
https://www.gab.com/huhwhtfkr
https://parler.com/BeerandGear/
https://twitter.com/BeerandGear1
https://www.subscribestar.com/huhwhtfkr
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@beerandgear:d
https://www.joshwhotv.com/channel/Huhwhtfkr
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