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BREAKING: COVID-19 IS CAUSED BY GRAPHENE OXIDE INTRODUCED BY SEVERAL WAYS!! SHARE THIS EVERYWHERE!!
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733 views • June 26, 2021
More information:
https://www.orwell.city/2021/06/covid-19-is-caused-by-graphene-oxide.html
https://www.orwell.city/2021/06/graphene-oxide-in-vaccination-vials.html
Today, La Quinta Columna has made an urgent announcement that they hope will reach as many people as possible, especially those involved in health and legal services, as biostatistician Ricardo Delgado, Dr. José Luis Sevillano and the team of researchers and professors with whom they have been conducting their research have confirmed the presence of graphene oxide nanoparticles in vaccination vials.
Translated and subbed by Orwell City (https://www.orwell.city).
https://www.orwell.city/2021/06/covid-19-is-caused-by-graphene-oxide.html
https://www.orwell.city/2021/06/graphene-oxide-in-vaccination-vials.html
Today, La Quinta Columna has made an urgent announcement that they hope will reach as many people as possible, especially those involved in health and legal services, as biostatistician Ricardo Delgado, Dr. José Luis Sevillano and the team of researchers and professors with whom they have been conducting their research have confirmed the presence of graphene oxide nanoparticles in vaccination vials.
Translated and subbed by Orwell City (https://www.orwell.city).
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