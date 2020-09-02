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Uncle Tom (2020) Documentary
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101 views • September 02, 2020
Documentary | 19 June 2020 (USA)
Genre: Documentary
Director: Justin Malone
Stars: Chad Jackson, Brandon Tatum, Candace Owens, Larry Elder, Jesse Lee Peterson
English subtitles: https://subscene.com/subtitles/uncle-tom
Plot: In a collection of intimate interviews with some of America's most provocative black conservative thinkers, Uncle Tom takes a different look at being black in America.
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt9708358
Plot: In a collection of intimate interviews with some of America's most provocative black conservative thinkers, Uncle Tom takes a different look at being black in America.
Storyline
In a collection of intimate interviews with some of America's most provocative black conservative thinkers, Uncle Tom takes a unique look at being black in America. Featuring media personalities, ministers, civil rights activists, veterans, and a self-employed plumber, the film explores their personal journeys of navigating the world as one of America's most misunderstood political and cultural groups: The American Black Conservative. In this eye-opening film from Director Justin Malone and Executive Producer Larry Elder, Uncle Tom examines self-empowerment, individualism and rejecting the victim narrative. Uncle Tom shows us a different perspective of American History from this often ignored and ridiculed group.
Genre: Documentary
Director: Justin Malone
Stars: Chad Jackson, Brandon Tatum, Candace Owens, Larry Elder, Jesse Lee Peterson
English subtitles: https://subscene.com/subtitles/uncle-tom
Plot: In a collection of intimate interviews with some of America's most provocative black conservative thinkers, Uncle Tom takes a different look at being black in America.
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt9708358
Plot: In a collection of intimate interviews with some of America's most provocative black conservative thinkers, Uncle Tom takes a different look at being black in America.
Storyline
In a collection of intimate interviews with some of America's most provocative black conservative thinkers, Uncle Tom takes a unique look at being black in America. Featuring media personalities, ministers, civil rights activists, veterans, and a self-employed plumber, the film explores their personal journeys of navigating the world as one of America's most misunderstood political and cultural groups: The American Black Conservative. In this eye-opening film from Director Justin Malone and Executive Producer Larry Elder, Uncle Tom examines self-empowerment, individualism and rejecting the victim narrative. Uncle Tom shows us a different perspective of American History from this often ignored and ridiculed group.
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