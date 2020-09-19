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« Ma Nouvelle Chaîne » - Silvano TROTTA -> odysee.com
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1305 views • September 19, 2020
Suivez Silvano sur sa nouvelle chaîne !
19 septembre 2020 : https://odysee.com/@SilvanoTrotta:f/Silvano-TROTTA:d
Silvano TROTTA : https://odysee.com/@SilvanoTrotta:f
Message de Silvano : « Voici ma nouvelle chaîne interactive avec vous. »
Et pour rappel :
https://odysee.com/@SilvanoTrotta:f
https://odysee.com/@SilvanoTrotta:f/Silvano-TROTTA:d
Sur twitter : https://twitter.com/silvano_trotta
Sur VK : https://vk.com/silvano67
19 septembre 2020 : https://odysee.com/@SilvanoTrotta:f/Silvano-TROTTA:d
Silvano TROTTA : https://odysee.com/@SilvanoTrotta:f
Message de Silvano : « Voici ma nouvelle chaîne interactive avec vous. »
Et pour rappel :
https://odysee.com/@SilvanoTrotta:f
https://odysee.com/@SilvanoTrotta:f/Silvano-TROTTA:d
Sur twitter : https://twitter.com/silvano_trotta
Sur VK : https://vk.com/silvano67
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