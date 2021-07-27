© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
35,000 CHILDREN RESCUED FROM UNDERGROUND FACILITIES DUMBS
Follow
11
Share
Report
1619 views • July 27, 2021
35,000 Children rescued from underground and the location of Deep Underground Military Bases.
Read more:
https://christianocan.com/childrenfromdarkness/
Read more:
https://christianocan.com/childrenfromdarkness/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.