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AN AMERICAN HOMECOMING
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190 views • January 28, 2022
Arguably one of the most powerful days in medical freedom history took place at the “Defeat the Mandates” Rally in Washington, D.C., as 40,000 Americans peacefully stood together in front of the Lincoln Memorial in protest of vaccine mandates.
To watch the entire live broadcast go to: thehighwire.com/videos/defeat-the-mandates-in-d-c-an-american-homecoming
#DefeatTheMandate #DCRally
POSTED: January 28, 2022
To watch the entire live broadcast go to: thehighwire.com/videos/defeat-the-mandates-in-d-c-an-american-homecoming
#DefeatTheMandate #DCRally
POSTED: January 28, 2022
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