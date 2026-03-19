BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

THE GOSPEL OF MATTHEW Part 18: God Will Take Care of You
Resurrection Life of Jesus
Resurrection Life of Jesus
130 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
6 views • Yesterday

As the Creator and Son of God, Jesus stood in front of the Jewish people and patiently taught them eternal truths. He said it was impossible to serve God and Lucifer at the same time. The Jews were forced to give loyalty to the Romans, but it was also necessary to pledge loyalty to the synagogue system. They had multiple masters and were loyal to none.

The God-man told them to choose one. The problem is that while the soul-damaged Jews prayed to the Lord, they didn’t trust the God of Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob. Jesus showed supernatural power through the miracles He performed and said that God would look after them and meet their needs if they repented.

The God-man was not only speaking to that generation in Galilee, but to future generations who would be born again. God the Father has a plan for your life, and when you join His team at the moment of salvation, you are enrolled in the greatest insurance program in the universe.

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2023/RLJ-1912.pdf

RLJ-1912 -- MAY 14, 2023

Our new website: https://rljc-eaec.org/

Join us for our weekly webcast Sundays 9AM PST or anytime during the week at:

https://rljc-eaec.org/weekly-webcast/

If you can support us that would be great. We are usually running on empty:

https://rljc-eaec.org/donations/


Keywords
miraclescreatorjesussalvationborn againromansson of godjewish peoplelucifergod the fathergod of abrahamrepentedsupernatural powersynagogue system
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Comments
Comments for this video have been disabled.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Silenced: A harrowing exposé on the weaponization of justice against dissent

Silenced: A harrowing exposé on the weaponization of justice against dissent

Belle Carter
Iranian officials warn U.S. of &#8220;second Vietnam&#8221; as Middle East conflict escalates

Iranian officials warn U.S. of “second Vietnam” as Middle East conflict escalates

Kevin Hughes
All-cash foreign buyers outcompete American families for single-family homes

All-cash foreign buyers outcompete American families for single-family homes

Cassie B.
Fuel rationing for preppers: A practical guide to planning trips, storage and backup transport

Fuel rationing for preppers: A practical guide to planning trips, storage and backup transport

Zoey Sky
The Courage of Resignation: How a Single Letter Exposes the Rot of the Trump Regime

The Courage of Resignation: How a Single Letter Exposes the Rot of the Trump Regime

Mike Adams
Shadow Wars: How globalists weaponize false flags and censorship to control humanity

Shadow Wars: How globalists weaponize false flags and censorship to control humanity

Ramon Tomey
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy