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WOW! VAERS Breaks record with 421 Deleted Reports, While Publishing Record Low New Reports
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31 views • February 23, 2022
82C Army.
While it this week's new VAERS reports looked like much of the same, it was not! I first showed that 54% of new DEATHS were actually jabbed April and older. Now they have also deleted the most ever weekly reports.
MedAlerts Wayback Machine:
https://medalerts.org/vaersdb/wayback/index.php
Covid-19 Interactive Dashboard:
Entire VAERS Database Dashboard:
Free Download of this Excel Spreadsheet (Deleted Reports), Master Lot# Expiration Dates, and other bonus material:
https://bit.ly/3u5jEQS
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vvilvk-wow-vaers-breaks-record-with-421-deleted-reports-while-publishing-record-lo.html
While it this week's new VAERS reports looked like much of the same, it was not! I first showed that 54% of new DEATHS were actually jabbed April and older. Now they have also deleted the most ever weekly reports.
MedAlerts Wayback Machine:
https://medalerts.org/vaersdb/wayback/index.php
Covid-19 Interactive Dashboard:
Entire VAERS Database Dashboard:
Free Download of this Excel Spreadsheet (Deleted Reports), Master Lot# Expiration Dates, and other bonus material:
https://bit.ly/3u5jEQS
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vvilvk-wow-vaers-breaks-record-with-421-deleted-reports-while-publishing-record-lo.html
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