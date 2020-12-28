© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Elon Musk says some strange things about MRNA, pharmaceutical companies hiding trade secrets
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
196 views • December 28, 2020
Supreme Commander, December 14, 2020
Elon musk says you can turn a human into a butterfly using synthetic MRNA. The new vaccine for the coronavirus uses MRNA so how will this effect the Human DNA? The companies that produce the vaccine have been withholding trade secrets and general information...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?app=desktop&;v=frFJCjIXDM4
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCX6cb6Jsk5l_hyfo0Fud8yw
Elon musk says you can turn a human into a butterfly using synthetic MRNA. The new vaccine for the coronavirus uses MRNA so how will this effect the Human DNA? The companies that produce the vaccine have been withholding trade secrets and general information...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?app=desktop&;v=frFJCjIXDM4
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCX6cb6Jsk5l_hyfo0Fud8yw
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.