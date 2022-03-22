Taiwan Special Forces Brigade Deployed in Taipei

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
03/20/2022 SET News reports: It is rumoured that the National Security Council and the General Staff Headquarters will also strengthen the military deployment in the capital circle. They plan to transfer the entire battalion of the amphibious reconnaissance battalion of the Army Aviation Special Branch of Kinmen, Matsu and Penghu islands back to Taiwan and station in the Tamsui river estuary.