Sprouting and planting your celery stumps for a second crop MVI_9802,30-1merged

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Rather than throw out, or compost,
your celery stumps from your kitchen, soak them in water, let them sprout, and
plant them. Some should grow into a reasonable second celery plant, saving you
the time and money involved in seed or seedlings. Depending on the season here
in Perth, maybe one in five of mine take: they do better in the cooler months.