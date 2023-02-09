Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Sprouting and planting your celery stumps for a second crop MVI_9802,30-1merged
47 views
channel image
EK the Urban Yeti
Published Yesterday |
Shop nowDonate

Rather than throw out, or compost, your celery stumps from your kitchen, soak them in water, let them sprout, and plant them. Some should grow into a reasonable second celery plant, saving you the time and money involved in seed or seedlings. Depending on the season here in Perth, maybe one in five of mine take: they do better in the cooler months.

Keywords
nutritionpreppingsurvivalcelerykitchen waste

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket