Sprouting and planting your celery stumps for a second crop MVI_9802,30-1merged

Rather than throw out, or compost,
your celery stumps from your kitchen, soak them in water, let them sprout, and
plant them. Some should grow into a reasonable second celery plant, saving you
the time and money involved in seed or seedlings. Depending on the season here
in Perth, maybe one in five of mine take: they do better in the cooler months.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.