SR 2022-06-10: Are Christians Required To Give Unsolicited Forgiveness?

5 Myths About Forgiveness in the Bible, Maria Mayo, Huffington Post

https://www.huffpost.com/entry/five-myths-about-forgiveness-in-the-bible_b_924286

"Stimulants" - What's Your Vice? With Kate Shemirani

https://rumble.com/v17alin-stimulants-whats-your-vice-with-kate-shemirani.html

sonsoflibertyradiolive Published 4 June 2022

SUPPORT JOHNNY! (and join the e-Blast in the bottom right)

http://johnnycirucci.com/support/

GET JOHNNY’S BOOKS ON AMAZON, TODAY!

https://www.amazon.com/Johnny-Cirucci/e/B01N6T2RT6

coronahoax GEAR IN THE JOHNNY STORE!

(BE THIS GUY: the Truth will free us!)

http://johnnycirucci.com/store/

Johnny’s Audio/Video Archive on Odysee

This is my main repository! Everything Johnny is here (including all Resistance Rising podcasts)!!

https://odysee.com/@Johnny_Cirucci:4

CONNECT WITH JOHNNY!

(All of Johnny’s app IDs are here, including his e-mail...no souvenir underwear, please!)

https://johnnycirucci.com/contact/