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Radio host goes off about being able to say whatever you want about white people but not Jews
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freddie forgiato
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84 views • April 06, 2022
Radio show host dropping redpills about Jewish supremacism and ZOG. Radio host goes off about being able to say whatever you want about white people but not Jewish people

https://www.dailyveracity.com/2021/06/13/jewish-scientist-proposes-cure-for-what-he-calls-the-parasitic-condition-of-whiteness/
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