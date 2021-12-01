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POLITICIANS ARE PISSING THEIR PANTS
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140 views • December 01, 2021
I, a basement-dwelling conspiracy theorist, am so powerful that politicians are scared shitless because of my might. Check out my documentary:
WHY BILLIONAIRES ARE KILLING US & HOW TO STOP THEM: https://www.bitchute.com/video/nnDqKwUsH0Rl/
JOIN THE CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT AGAINST THE ILLEGAL CORONA MEASURES https://tinyurl.com/nzn3xd4u
AVOID THE COVID VACCINE AT ALL COSTS! https://tinyurl.com/25bh8frx
VACCINE PASSPORTS = SLAVERY https://www.bitchute.com/video/AcPBl4tBUen2/
STOP THE GREAT RESET https://tinyurl.com/mrrjrrv3
POLICE FOR FREEDOM https://policeforfreedom.org/
STOP THE HOLOCAUST - TELL EVERYONE DON'T GET THE VACCINE https://www.bitchute.com/video/i1N1MVLMJAiV/
DO YOU WANT TO OWN NOTHING? THE GREAT RESET: GLOBAL ELITES' PLAN FOR YOUR FUTURE - https://www.bitchute.com/video/BjRxjzL44Q6A/
COVID IS OPERATION LOCK STEP https://www.bitchute.com/video/EfQx8dcl4Req/
HELP EXPOSE THE FRAUDULENT COVID FAKE PANDEMIC https://www.bitchute.com/video/jSUUMyayl1TI/
SELFISH GENE WAR, PART 1 - WHY THEY WANT TO COCKBLOCK, STERILIZE, & KILL US https://www.bitchute.com/video/N0ZKIEZhDeCN/
https://saveourrights.uk/
https://the-great-reopening.com/
https://www.stopnewnormal.net/
https://event202.org/
https://www.standupx.info/
https://astandinthepark.org/
https://thefreedomfestival.uk/
www.telegram/org
WHY BILLIONAIRES ARE KILLING US & HOW TO STOP THEM: https://www.bitchute.com/video/nnDqKwUsH0Rl/
JOIN THE CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT AGAINST THE ILLEGAL CORONA MEASURES https://tinyurl.com/nzn3xd4u
AVOID THE COVID VACCINE AT ALL COSTS! https://tinyurl.com/25bh8frx
VACCINE PASSPORTS = SLAVERY https://www.bitchute.com/video/AcPBl4tBUen2/
STOP THE GREAT RESET https://tinyurl.com/mrrjrrv3
POLICE FOR FREEDOM https://policeforfreedom.org/
STOP THE HOLOCAUST - TELL EVERYONE DON'T GET THE VACCINE https://www.bitchute.com/video/i1N1MVLMJAiV/
DO YOU WANT TO OWN NOTHING? THE GREAT RESET: GLOBAL ELITES' PLAN FOR YOUR FUTURE - https://www.bitchute.com/video/BjRxjzL44Q6A/
COVID IS OPERATION LOCK STEP https://www.bitchute.com/video/EfQx8dcl4Req/
HELP EXPOSE THE FRAUDULENT COVID FAKE PANDEMIC https://www.bitchute.com/video/jSUUMyayl1TI/
SELFISH GENE WAR, PART 1 - WHY THEY WANT TO COCKBLOCK, STERILIZE, & KILL US https://www.bitchute.com/video/N0ZKIEZhDeCN/
https://saveourrights.uk/
https://the-great-reopening.com/
https://www.stopnewnormal.net/
https://event202.org/
https://www.standupx.info/
https://astandinthepark.org/
https://thefreedomfestival.uk/
www.telegram/org
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