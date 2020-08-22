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SIXTHSENSE - IMAGE ENHANCEMENT - SUN SET CONSTRUCTED WITH NANO TECHNOLOGY?
SixthSense
SixthSense
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60 views • August 22, 2020
MUSIC: RY X - Hounds (Official Audio
https://youtu.be/aZiq3hkW11U

This is a picture ssent to me from Demon Hunter, big thanks to him!
👉Sky Dome Atlantis: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCD2bK1cGNybicTQBCeR6jfQt
👉DemonHunter: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/demonhunter/

I don't really go into details about how I enhance as it is shown in the video, but I will just add a little so you can understand how simple it is... But, I do have a trained eye and I am spiritually awakened to the extent I can see this easily without any enhancements... I can see the shapes and mechanisms... structures... Many see faces too.. I did, but do not now I just see the underlying structures...

I start with HDR if the image is clean, if not I add some blur to smooth out any hardness...
Then I will go through a manual blur using the blur tool... to smooth out any noisy patches.
Then I attempt to apply a further level of HDR processing... done manually... so I bring out the details without damaging the already improved areas
I then use a manual sharpening tool to pick out the areas to get as much detail out as possible.
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