All over Romania, hundreds of farmers on tractors are protesting against cheap Ukrainian grain on the market.
People are dissatisfied with the fall in prices after Ukraine was given benefits for duty-free export of wheat stored in warehouses.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.