Covid-19 Vaccines Are Weapons of Mass Destruction - and Could Wipe out the Human Race

Covid-19 Vaccines Are Weapons of Mass Destruction -and Could Wipe out the Human RaceDr Coleman says this is the most crucial video he's ever madeabout covid-19; he states many times.Please share this video widely.For more please visitThe person in this video also stated many timesto share this video, I am doing just that,to archive it on the safest platform that I know.We need everyone to STOP using mainstream media; as it isutterly stupid to use the mainstream media which results infunding the very thing that is attacking us all.My suggestion for Brighteon:It is my hopes that Brighteon removes all ads,and allows us the users to setup Brighteon Boxes,so the users provide the bandwidth and resources inorder to help this platform grow without ads.After all, everything evil is based on tracking and that iswhat the ads do.I am willing, and able to provide my resources todo what I can to remove ads from the net.Disclaimer:'Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the CopyrightAct 1976, allowance is made for 'fair use' for purposes such ascriticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, andresearch. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that mightotherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal usetips the balance in favor of fair use'