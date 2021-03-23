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Covid-19 Vaccines Are Weapons of Mass Destruction - and Could Wipe out the Human Race
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100 views • March 23, 2021
Covid-19 Vaccines Are Weapons of Mass Destruction -
and Could Wipe out the Human Race
Dr Coleman says this is the most crucial video he's ever made
about covid-19; he states many times.
Please share this video widely.
For more please visit
https://www.vernoncoleman.com
https://www.vernoncoleman.org
The person in this video also stated many times
to share this video, I am doing just that,
to archive it on the safest platform that I know.
We need everyone to STOP using mainstream media; as it is
utterly stupid to use the mainstream media which results in
funding the very thing that is attacking us all.
My suggestion for Brighteon:
It is my hopes that Brighteon removes all ads,
and allows us the users to setup Brighteon Boxes,
so the users provide the bandwidth and resources in
order to help this platform grow without ads.
After all, everything evil is based on tracking and that is
what the ads do.
I am willing, and able to provide my resources to
do what I can to remove ads from the net.
Disclaimer:
'Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright
Act 1976, allowance is made for 'fair use' for purposes such as
criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and
research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might
otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use
tips the balance in favor of fair use'
and Could Wipe out the Human Race
Dr Coleman says this is the most crucial video he's ever made
about covid-19; he states many times.
Please share this video widely.
For more please visit
https://www.vernoncoleman.com
https://www.vernoncoleman.org
The person in this video also stated many times
to share this video, I am doing just that,
to archive it on the safest platform that I know.
We need everyone to STOP using mainstream media; as it is
utterly stupid to use the mainstream media which results in
funding the very thing that is attacking us all.
My suggestion for Brighteon:
It is my hopes that Brighteon removes all ads,
and allows us the users to setup Brighteon Boxes,
so the users provide the bandwidth and resources in
order to help this platform grow without ads.
After all, everything evil is based on tracking and that is
what the ads do.
I am willing, and able to provide my resources to
do what I can to remove ads from the net.
Disclaimer:
'Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright
Act 1976, allowance is made for 'fair use' for purposes such as
criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and
research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might
otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use
tips the balance in favor of fair use'
Keywords
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