JESUS. GUNS. AND BABIES. w Dr. Kandiss Taylor ft. Christi Maude
Published 20 hours ago

Jesus. Guns. And Babies. w/Dr. Kandiss Taylor ft. Christi Maude


August 12, 2023


Christi Maude is a lover of Jesus, Conservative, Activist and Patriot who resides in South Georgia with her husband and 3 children. She has a passion for America and protecting our freedom. Christi has a passion for missions and the "untouchables" and has served overseas and donates whenever she can. She is an entrepreneur and has established several successful businesses with her husband over their career.


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v36we67-jesus.-guns.-and-babies.-w-dr.-kandiss-taylor-ft.-christi-maude.html

freedomgunsconservativejesusbabiespatriotactivistmissionsuntouchablesdr kandiss taylorchristi maude

