Stew Peters Full Show CDC CAUGHT 52k Deaths

CDC CAUGHT! 52k Deaths ‘Reclassified’, Zelensky’s Plutocracy EXPOSED, AIPAC Railroads Election . We are BACK with a new show for you to start off your week with a patriotic influence!

Dr. Jane Ruby describes last months data that have been FAKED to reclassify the death count that originally were listed as vaccinated deaths!Dwight Mitchell joins to expose the statistics of CPS & how their corruption has allowed them to take children away with ZERO evidence or motives. Laura Loomer, an America First investigative Journalist, joins to talk about the truth behind AIPAC and where they TRULY put their money & endorsements!

Edward Szall joins to talk about Ukraine’s corruption, & their ultimate establishment of an AntiChrist, Satanic regime that is killing their country and the citizens who reside in it!