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Vaccine fails to provide Sterilizing Immunity
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130 views • December 25, 2021
The reason why there are so many breakthrough infections is because the vaccines fails to provide immunity to infection. The covid 19 vaccine only provides immunity for symptoms. Fauci admits it. It doesn't provide sterilizing immunity. It shouldn't surprise you that people continue to contract and spread the virus. There is no herd immunity...ever. Some of the best clips on the internet on this subject. Please share this video with all of your friends and family.
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