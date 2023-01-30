https://gettr.com/post/p24gylp3c85

1/7/2023 SAY NO TO EVIL DAY 49: One of our fellow fighters at the frontline shared their experience of communicating with the police, with the baseless complaints against our fellow fighters’ peaceful protests being defeated by our actions, wisdom, and facts.

#peacefulprotest #NFSC #PaulHastings #OMelvenyMyers #CCPinfiltration #LucDespins





1/7/2023 对邪恶说不 第49天：前线战友分享与警察沟通的经历，并用行动、智慧和事实击破了针对战友和平抗议的无凭无据的诬告！

#和平抗议 #新中国联邦 #普衡 #美迈斯 #中共渗透 #卢克





