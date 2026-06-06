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WCNTV 📺 GUEST MARK TRUMP 🎙 TOPICː UNDERSTANDING ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE 6-2-2026
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
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6-2-2026 | Guest: "Mark Trump" Topic: "Understanding Artificial Intelligence"


Links from today's broadcast:


Find Mark: https://www.linkedin.com/in/marktrump and https://www.darkreading.com/author/mark-trump

Data Centers World Maps: https://www.datacentermap.com/ and https://map.datacente.rs/

Google Searches:

https://www.google.com/search?q=Project+Matador&sxsrf=ANbL-n5RSC7NH9GJ-DGEdh-M2ACMQi57bQ%3A1780440115564

https://www.google.com/search?q=Who+is+the+big+proponent+of+synthetic+beef&sxsrf=ANbL-n72Pb9Pp4rAD9p-a3J2vLXGT_pp7w%3A1780440121635

Fermi project Matador: https://fermiamerica.com/


Source: https://wcntv.net/w/nsd7ygnCuqLwHgcQvRe1Ts


In related news:


DATA CENTER PROPAGANDA PUSH: Residents of Amherst County, Virginia, received unsolicited mass text, picture, and video messages from a shadowy pressure group touting the ‘benefits’ of allowing data centers into their community.


These messages are credited to a group calling itself ‘Citizens for Growth and Innovation,’ but according to public records, no such group is registered in Virginia or nationally.


https://x.com/realStockes/status/2062261109105549812

Keywords
coach dave daubenmirewcntvmark trumpunderstanding artificial intelligencedata center propaganda push
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