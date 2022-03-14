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Lt. Governor Josh Green Attends Abortion Clinic Celebration
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80 views • March 14, 2022
On February 23, 2019 Josh Green attended a celebration at the Planned Parenthood abortion clinic in Honolulu, Hawaii in which he said he is fighting for abortion rights, but later on January 1, 2020 at the St. Marianne Cope Walk he said, "I don't get into the abortion issue almost at all."
Liberty Press
https://www.LibertyPress.video
#TeamGreen #GreenForGovernor #VoteJoshGreen
Liberty Press
https://www.LibertyPress.video
#TeamGreen #GreenForGovernor #VoteJoshGreen
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