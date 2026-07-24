NETANYAHU INDEED WAS PAYING HAMAS 💲35 MILLION A MONTH TO PLAY OPPOSITION❗

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🚨 Netanyahu: “This is confidential… and can’t be leaked.” Too late, Bibi.
Tucker Carlson already dropped the leaked interrogation tapes exposing how Netanyahu allegedly funneled $35 million a month from Qatar to Hamas using American tax dollars as a divide-and-rule strategy to weaken the Palestinian Authority and block any peace deal.
Source: https://x.com/masuzafi/status/2079734563744448729
Thumbnail: https://x.com/TheRISEofROD/status/2080320829561168084