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Bill Gates Is “Sad” About Natural Immunity
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372 views • February 27, 2022
The Jimmy Dore Show


At a recent conference, Bill Gates announced that “sadly,” millions of people around the globe are developing natural immunity to COVID-19 after contracting mild cases of the Omicron. While many might celebrate this news, Gates sees it as a missed opportunity to make even more money selling vaccines.

Jimmy shares Dr. John Campbell’s reaction to this seemingly odd phrasing from the multibillionaire tech magnate.

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vitamin dvaccinebill gatessadvitamin kzincinjectioncovid-19ivermectinhcqnatural immunitythe jimmy dore showkill shotomicron
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