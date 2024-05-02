Vanilla Millet Pudding
Ingredients:
2/3 cup HRS Organic Millet
1 + 1/3 cup water (to cook millet)
1 pinch HRS Pink Himalayan Salt Fine Ground
1/3 cup HRS Organic Raw Cashew (soaked)
1 + 1/4 cup water
3 Tbsp. HRS organic Extra Virgin Coconut Oil
4 Tbsp. HRS Organic Date Sugar
1/2 tsp. GB Organic Vanilla Bean Powder
Instructions:
1. Cook the millet in water and let it cool.
2. Blend the cooked millet and the rest of the ingredients together until smooth and creamy
3. Pour the pudding into a container, and chill before serving.
4. Optional: add your favorite fruit toppings with the pudding!
