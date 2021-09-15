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Suck It Up Buttercup? No, We Will Not Surrender Our Daughters For The Draft!
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22 views • September 15, 2021
The further we move into the judgment of God without repenting, the more we start to see just how dangerous tyranny actually is. On September 1st the House Armed Services Committee joined the Senate Armed Services Committee in voting 35-24 to expand registration for a possible military draft to include young women as well as young men. Both requiring young men, as well as young women is not only a violation of the 13th & 14th Amendments, but it is immoral, according to the Word of God. Yet, people have been brainwashed into thinking that the draft is somehow "patriotic." It is not. We'll talk about this and more in this episode.
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See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/suck-it-up-buttercup-no-we-will-not-surrender-our-daughters-for-the-draft-video/
Subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/sonsoflibertyradiolive
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
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