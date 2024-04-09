⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(9 April 2024)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️ In Kupyansk direction, units of the Zapad Group of Forces inflicted fire damage on manpower of the AFU 57th motorised infantry, 14th and 21st mechanised brigades close to Sinkovka (Kharkov region) and Terny (Donetsk People's Republic).

▫️ The enemy losses amounted to up to 25 Ukrainian troops, two motor vehicles, one U.S-made 155-mm M777 howitzer and one 105-mm M119 gun, one 152-mm Akatsiya self-propelled artillery system, and two Gvozdika self-propelled artillery systems.

▫️ In Donetsk direction, units of the Yug Group of Forces took more advantageous lines and inflicted fire damage on manpower and hardware of the 79th air assault, 46th, 53rd, and 54th mechanised brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near Belogorovka (Lugansk People's Republic), Konstantinovka, Selidovo, and Chasov Yar (Donetsk People's Republic).

Moreover, four counter-attacks launched by the 5th and 92nd assault brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine close to Krasnoye (Donetsk People's Republic) were repelled by the Russian troops.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine's losses included over 480 troops, seven motor vehicles, one Polish-made 155-mm Krab self-propelled artillery system, one UK-made 105-mm L119 gun, one 152-mm Msta-B howitzer, one 122-mm Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system, one 122-mm D-30 howitzer, and one 100-mm Rapira anti-tank gun.

▫️ In Avdeyevka direction, the units of the Tsentr Group of Forces have improved the situation along the front line. They repelled 11 counter-attack attacks launched by the assault groups of the 25th Airborne, 68th and 71st infantry, 59th motorised infantry, 24th, 47th, and 115th mechanised brigades of the AFU near Pervomayskoye, Novobakhmutovka, Umanskoye, and Berdychi (Donetsk People's Republic).

The enemy's losses over the past day amounted to up to 240 troops, one tank, three armoured fighting vehicles, 11 motor vehicles, two 155-mm M109 Paladin self-propelled artillery system and one 155-mm M777 howitzer (U.S.-made), as well as one 152-mm Msta-B howitzer and one 122-mm D-30 howitzer.

▫️ In South Donetsk direction, units of the Vostok Group of Forces improved the tactical situation along the front lines and inflicted fire damage on units of the AFU 58th Motorised Infantry, 72nd Mechanised brigades and 128th Territorial Defence Brigade near Urozhaynoye and Staromayorskoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

More than 110 Ukrainian troops, two armoured fighting vehicles, four motor vehicles, one UK-made 155-mm FH-70 howitzer, two 122-mm Gvozdika self-propelled artillery systems, one Nota electronic warfare station, and one U.S.-made AN/TPQ-50 counter-battery radar station have been neutralised during the day.

▫️ In Kherson direction, units of the Dnepr Group of Forces hit manpower and hardware clusters of the AFU 65th Mechanised Brigade and 35th Marines Brigade near Rabotino (Zaporozhye region) and Ivanovka (Kherson region).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 75 Ukrainian troops, one infantry fighting vehicle, five pickup trucks, and two Gvozdika self-propelled artillery systems. Moreover, one UAV storage site was obliterated.

Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Group of Forces have neutralised one radar and engaged AFU manpower and hardware in 131 areas during the day.

▫️ Air defence systems shot down 236 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles, one Neptune anti-ship missile, and 5 HIMARS MLRS projectiles during the day.

📊 In total, 583 airplanes and 270 helicopters, 19,917 unmanned aerial vehicles, 499 air defence missile systems, 15,732 tanks and other armoured combat vehicles, 1,266 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 8,753 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 20,791 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.