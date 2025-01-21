© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Doug In Exile: Mayorkas, Dr Steve Turley: Media, Glenn Beck: Reaction, Wendy Bell: Storm | EP1449 - Highlights Begin 01/21/2025 8:00 PM EST
https://rumble.com/v6bulg7-ep1449.html?mref=2trvx&mc=bxrql
Doug In Exile 01/21 - Mayorkas Vs Kristi Noem EPIC Battle Of Wits
Dr Steve Turley 01/21 - Trump Officially DESTROYS the Legacy Media!!!
Glenn Beck 01/21 - Reaction to Donald Trump's Second Inaugural Address
https://youtu.be/fo_TskmSVsY?t=0
Wendy Bell Radio 01/21 - The Calm Before The Storm
https://rumble.com/embed/v69hzvs/?pub=2trvx
