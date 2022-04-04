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GONZALO LIRA DECONSTRUCTS PROPAGANDA VIDEO OF “MASSACRE” IN BUCHA
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498 views • April 04, 2022
Russian troops left Bucha, near Kiev at the end of the month. A video posted on 2 April makes no mention of anything untoward and yet on 3 April we are expected to believe their was a terrible masacre carried out by retreating Russian troops.
Gonzalo Lira calls bullshit
Bucha: More Lies
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O0qcv4bYPlo
Bucha City Near Kiev Liberated From Russian Occupiers
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w2n3GbAlYGQ
High-quality propaganda video:
https://t.me/realCRP/4130
Gonzalo Lira calls bullshit
Bucha: More Lies
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O0qcv4bYPlo
Bucha City Near Kiev Liberated From Russian Occupiers
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w2n3GbAlYGQ
High-quality propaganda video:
https://t.me/realCRP/4130
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