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Devil flooded churches after 1960s with millions of fake religious Christians to destroy the Church
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113 views • November 01, 2021
The reason why Satan Lucifer created his ordained & certified & trained Illuminati unbiblical job position called “pastors,” which are normally supposed to be a group of low-level caretakers, and made them into a one sole individual “political commissar” information monopoly officer, and threw out God’s real Christian apostles and elders, by using the most Jezebel spirit filled people, is because the Western feminist nations’ millions and millions of religious Christian freak hordes love them and hate the real Christians. It has been the same since Prophet Jeremiah’s times. They will go to the churches that preach what their itching ears like to hear, and Satan Lucifer makes them believe that they are Christians because they have Sananda Jesus’ “love and light.” If they truly had God’s Holy Spirit and Jesus’ self-sacrificial love, then every single pastor and thousands of religious Christians (except for one Christian brother) would not have thrown me out to the Illuminati wolves, and abandoned me to fight alone against the Illuminati CIA NSA MI6 FBI and world leaders and their Draco reptilian chimera alien incarnate avatar globalist elite black nobility families bosses and hidden earth matriarchal rulers pedophile cannibal Satanist feminist New Age Wicca witches and the Draco Empire space fleet, in order to defend them and their families and the earth and the human specie and the women & children. If they had the Holy Spirit and were real Christians, they would have all come to fight alongside me, so that everyone would come to try to kill them and slaughter their families. This is why they are crazy lunatics, who call themselves Christians, but are fakes, because no sane Christian would abandon a brother in Christ, and not attack the entire Satanist pedophile cannibal world rulers and their thousands of genocidal psychopathic organizations, for our Almighty Holy Righteous Loving Creator God YHWH Jesus, who gave his life for us on the cross so that we may receive forgiveness for sins and the gift of eternal life. This is irrefutable proof that they are crazy lunatics, who have lost all common sense or ethics or morals, and are a fake End Times harlot Church who are both degenerate and reprobate. They disgrace our God’s name, and make the enemy laugh at God, and ask, “Where is your army, oh mighty God? Has no one come to defend your honor? Has only one man come to fight for you, and you think your one man can come and defeat our vast army of millions and millions of genetically-enhanced cybernetic-implanted higher-dimensional-teleporting trained-from-childhood professional assassins and space fleets and millions of gang-stalkers, who have killed millions of whistleblowers? You have to be joking!” The ones who are the true jokers are the enemy and the millions and millions of cowardly traitor pastors and Western feminist nations’ “women’s equality” “love and light” religious Christian freaks. They are not God’s children, but they are a bunch of church circus clowns doing religion. If you toss to them Sananda Jesus’ “love and light” and “hugs and kisses” and comedy sermons and ethics lessons and “women’s equality” political correctness humanism Satanism, then they will flock to your churches. If you preach to them the hundreds of original Bible verses that the pastors redefined in order to get church donators and female church members, and offer them a guarantee of persecutions so that their families will get slaughtered and all their incomes cut off and everyone coming to try to kill them, in order to share in Christ’s persecutions, then they will all run away or leave you in disgust and revulsion. You need fake pastors to house fake religious Christians, in order to make your fake religion work. At the same time, you have to try to kill us real Christians off, to prevent anyone from listening to us and repenting.
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https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
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#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
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