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Dr. Stephen Malthouse: No change in ICU deaths over previous year
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61 views • May 17, 2021
Dr. Stephen Malthouse: No change in (pre-vaccine) ICU deaths over the last year!
Aired Tuesday, Dec 15, 2020
Bridge City News (BC)
https://www.bridgecitynews.ca/
Aired Tuesday, Dec 15, 2020
Bridge City News (BC)
https://www.bridgecitynews.ca/
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