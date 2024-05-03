The Republican Party Needs to Repent

The Republican Party has slandered me (and others), accusing me of being a communist. I have, repeatedly confronted them. They need to repent.
If they continue in their refusal to repent, I CANNOT vote for a Republican.
#Sin, #Confronted, #Repent
