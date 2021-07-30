© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Italian Leader Slams False COVID-19 Numbers: "25K Did Not Die. It's a Way to Impose a Dictatorship"
Follow
26
Share
Report
5131 views • July 30, 2021
On Friday, April 24, 2020, Vittorio Sgarbi, a member of the Italian Chamber of Deputies, denounced what he claims are false coronavirus death statistics. Sgarbi feels that fake statistics are being propagated by the government and the media to terrorize the citizens of Italy and establish a dictatorship.
Vittoria Sgarbi is an Italian art critic, art historian, politician, cultural commentator and television personality. He was appointed curator of the Italian Pavilion at the 2011 Venice Biennale. Several times a member of the Italian Parliament, he served also in Milan's municipal government.
Source:
https://rairfoundation.com/italian-leader-slams-false-coronavirus-numbers-25000-did-not-die-its-a-way-to-impose-a-dictatorship-watch
Playlist:
https://www.brighteon.com/watch/5913a07e-c07a-48a9-a668-5de329df02aa
https://www.brighteon.com/watch/3cc3e794-6ab5-411f-824f-985ffa013ae8
Vittoria Sgarbi is an Italian art critic, art historian, politician, cultural commentator and television personality. He was appointed curator of the Italian Pavilion at the 2011 Venice Biennale. Several times a member of the Italian Parliament, he served also in Milan's municipal government.
Source:
https://rairfoundation.com/italian-leader-slams-false-coronavirus-numbers-25000-did-not-die-its-a-way-to-impose-a-dictatorship-watch
Playlist:
https://www.brighteon.com/watch/5913a07e-c07a-48a9-a668-5de329df02aa
https://www.brighteon.com/watch/3cc3e794-6ab5-411f-824f-985ffa013ae8
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.