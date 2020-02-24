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As Commie-crats Implode, Russia Hysteria Returns - #1806 9A
The Pete Santilli Show
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18 views • February 24, 2020
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THE PETE SANTILLI SHOW
Episode #1806 - Friday - February 21, 2020 - 9AM
Live Broadcast Link - https://youtu.be/KiT_eZaB_fU 

Intelligence officials warned House lawmakers last week that Russia was interfering in the 2020 campaign to try to get President Trump re-elected, five people familiar with the matter said, a disclosure to Congress that angered Mr. Trump, who complained that Democrats would use it against him.



As Commie-crats Implode, Russia Hysteria Returns – The Pete Santilli Show http://ow.ly/MBQt30qjAVC 0





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