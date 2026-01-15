‘America missed the window of opportunity. It’s too late’ - Scott Ritter, Danny Haiphong clip, Jan 14th

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
‘America missed the window of opportunity. It’s too late’ — Scott Ritter
(Adding: Scott Ritter was DeBanked late yesterday, he posted just before midnight. More about that first from Scott)
DE-BANKED
Today my banking institution of 26 years, Citizens Bank, declared that they were ending their banking relationship with me. My accounts were zeroed out without explanation. While I may eventually see this money returned to me, the question of why this occurred remains unanswered, raising a whole host of issues related to civil liberties.
I’ve been de-banked.
Read more CLICK HERE (https://scottritter.substack.com/p/de-banked)
Video Description:
Former US Marine Corps intelligence officer Scott Ritter says Israel’s regime-change gamble in Iran is falling apart — and that’s why Tel Aviv is “panicking.”
💬 “Israel just lost the lion’s share of its assets,” Ritter said, arguing that Israel had been banking on a US strike to turn unrest into a decisive “big move.”
⏳ If Trump doesn’t attack, "Israel won’t be able to do this again” — because the moment they were waiting for has passed, he emphasized.