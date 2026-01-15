‘America missed the window of opportunity. It’s too late’ - Scott Ritter, Danny Haiphong clip, Jan 14th

‘America missed the window of opportunity. It’s too late’ — Scott Ritter

Today my banking institution of 26 years, Citizens Bank, declared that they were ending their banking relationship with me. My accounts were zeroed out without explanation. While I may eventually see this money returned to me, the question of why this occurred remains unanswered, raising a whole host of issues related to civil liberties.

I’ve been de-banked.

Former US Marine Corps intelligence officer Scott Ritter says Israel’s regime-change gamble in Iran is falling apart — and that’s why Tel Aviv is “panicking.”

💬 “Israel just lost the lion’s share of its assets,” Ritter said, arguing that Israel had been banking on a US strike to turn unrest into a decisive “big move.”

⏳ If Trump doesn’t attack, "Israel won’t be able to do this again” — because the moment they were waiting for has passed, he emphasized.