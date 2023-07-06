Quo Vadis





July 5, 2023





In this video we share Our Lady's Message to Pedro Regis for July 4, 2023.





Dear children, value the Presence of My Jesus in the Eucharist.





Your victory is in Him.





Be docile to His Call, and, everywhere, bear witness to His Love.





Days will come when multitudes will walk hungry in search of the precious food and will not find it.





I suffer for what is coming for you.





Bend your knees in prayer.





Do not retreat.





He who is with the Lord will never be defeated.





The great persecution will come and only those who pray will bear the weight of trials.





My Jesus is present in the Eucharist in Body, Blood, Soul and Divinity.





Behold a non-negotiable truth.





Seek the Lord.





The day will come when many will repent of the life lived without the Grace of God, but it will be late.





What you have to do, do not leave for tomorrow.





Do not be discouraged.





The victory will be of My Jesus and of His true Church.





This is the message that I transmit to you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for having allowed Me to reunite you here once more.





I bless you, in the name of the Father, of the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





Stay in peace.





The following similar message was given to Pedro Regis by Our Lady on January 18th, 2022:





Dear children, do not be discouraged.





You are not alone.





I am your Mother and I am with you.





Be obedient to my call.





You are living in a time worse than the time of the Flood.





Do not put off what you need to do until tomorrow.





I ask you to intensify your prayers for the Church of my Jesus.





You are heading for a future of weeping and lamentation.





My poor children will be hungry, for in many places the Food of Truth will be taken away from you.





I suffer because of what is coming for you.





Pray much.





Only by the power of prayer can you contribute to the definitive Triumph of My Immaculate Heart.





Onward without fear!





After all the pain, the Lord will wipe away your tears and you will be rewarded generously for your faithfulness and love for the truth.





This is the message that I give you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for having allowed me to gather you here once more.





I bless you in the name of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





Be at peace.





May God bless you and keep you.





Our Lady, Queen of Peace, pray for us.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9ScPiR0cqpg