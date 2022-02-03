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After Fourth Arrest, Canadian Pastor Artur Pawlowski Fighting Harder Than Ever Against Tyranny
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80 views • February 03, 2022
Pastor Artur Pawlowski joins Owen Shroyer live via Skype to discuss the details of his latest arrest in Canada where he was singled out and punished for supporting the truckers protest against vaccine mandates.
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