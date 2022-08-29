An additional 147 doctors died in Canada in 2021 after the vaccine, a 60% increase, compared to 2020

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An additional 147 doctors died in Canada in 2021 after the vaccine compared to 2020 — 393 dead doctors in 2021 vs 246 dead doctors in 2020, a 60% increase.
The COVID-19 vaccine was started in mid-Dec 2020.
The full 11-minute Stew Peters show from August 22, 2022 is posted here:
https://rumble.com/v1gypvd-hundreds-of-canadian-doctors-dead-genocide-confirmed-after-4th-booster-mand.html
Source : Larry Hobbs, Fat News