Arizona AG – Maricopa County is Lawless, 3682

Good evening, I’m still reporting on the coup.



What do you do when a totally corrupt County Board of Supervisors refuses to comply with subpoenas issued by the Senate of Arizona and then confirmed by court decisions to be completely legal?



Can it be true that there is no crime for which the entire group cannot be arrested? Well, there is, but not right now. Here’s why.



The Attorney General of Arizona, Mark Brnovich, has threatened to cut off their state money.



In a press release today, the Attorney General’s office announced:



“Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced that his office (AGO) determined the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors (MCBOS) is in violation of state law for failing to comply with the Arizona Senate’s legislative subpoena related to the 2020 election audit.



“If MCBOS does not change course, the AGO will notify the Arizona Treasurer to withhold Maricopa County’s state-shared funds as required under the law.”





“We are notifying the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors that it must fully comply with the Senate’s subpoena as required by the law. Our courts have spoken. The rule of law must be followed.



“On July 26, 2021, Arizona Senate President Karen Fann and Senator Warren Petersen issued a subpoena to MCBOS related to the Senate’s audit of the 2020 election. The Senators requested six categories of items for production by August 2, 2021, including routers and network logs.



The Maricopa Board of Supervisors has done everything possible to prevent the legal audit of the 2020 elections to take place. Their current legal position is that since the Arizona State Senate is currently not in session, the entire Board of Supervisors could be jailed.





“MCBOS objected to the requested information, and to date, has not provided all of the subpoenaed materials. Moreover, in its response to the AGO, MCBOS failed to explain why it is not required to comply with the legislative subpoena. Its only response was that the Arizona Senate is not currently in session.”



The Senate will not return until January 2022, so MCBOS could not be held in contempt.



But according to the Attorney General, If MCBOS fails to resolve the violation within 30 days, he will notify the Arizona Treasurer to withhold state revenue from Maricopa County until MCBOS complies, and then throw them in jail when the Senate returns to session.



However, the governor could call an emergency session of the Senate. We’ll see what happens.



I’m still reporting from the soon-to-be-restored citadel of world freedom. Good day.