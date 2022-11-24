The SARS-CoV-2 Narrative was sold On Lies- Just as AIDS was decades ago



Dr. Kevin Corbett;

It’s never been isolated- a computer-modelled genetic sequence put together to produce mass fear over a deadly virus which does not exist

This is exactly what they did with AIDS decades ago



WATCH HERE - https://www.bitchute.com/video/KCHaSEDOJW96/



Nothing Can Stop The Great Awakening Of Humanity.



The Conspiracy Theorists Were Right All Along.



