3/28/24 Texas Eclipse FF?, Biden Cartel NYC Bash as America Attacked! Balt. Port Cascade of Sabotage

3/28/24: Tonight, on Holy Thursday, we see the Biden Crime Syndicate partying Babylon style as Attack on America ignored by the White House. Meanwhile, with Texas putting NG on alert for the April 8th solar eclipse, could a 3rd "concert attack" be coming? And much more.....





Biden Cartel NYC Mega-Bash:

https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2024/mar/28/biden-fundraiser-new-york-obama-clinton





A Glimpse of Larry Katzenberg:

https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/business/business-news/a-bottomless-need-to-win-how-quibis-implosion-shapes-katzenbergs-legacy-and-future-4083520/





LA Senate Bans WEF/WHO/UN:

https://nationalfile.com/southern-state-senate-preemptively-strips-who-wef-un-of-all-authority/





TN Bill to Ban Geo-engineering:

https://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/climate-engineering-tennessee-senate-is-first-to-pass-bill-to-ban-geoengineering/





Shanahan, SVCF:

https://www.influencewatch.org/non-profit/silicon-valley-community-foundation/





https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/nicole-shanahan-rfk-jr-vice-president-chronic-disease-epidemic/?utm_source=luminate&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=defender&utm_id=20240327





Bridge Collapse and State of East Coast Transportation on "War Correspondent report" with Clif High:

https://rumble.com/v4lnf79-mar-26-war-correspondent-special-report-with-clifh-high-jsnip4-and-jean-cla.html





Texas Eclipse Festival in Del Rio:

https://txsolareclipsefest.com/





Another Texas Eclipse festival:

https://www.belovedpresents.com/events/texas-eclipse-festival/





SB 3402: Dems propose bill to force Hedge Funds to put single family homes back into the RE Market:

https://www.vice.com/en/article/jg5nex/congress-members-push-to-ban-hedge-funds-private-equity-from-buying-family-homes





President Trump Awesome Video:

https://www.youtube.com/watchv=ERa9Ftc0yeM





Humanity is Awakening and taking up our S(word) of God's Armor!!

We Will Defeat the Cartel Babylon Globalist Regime!

Prayer Wave!! WE ARE FREE !!