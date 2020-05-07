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COVID19 and Cashless Society
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68 views • May 07, 2020
Is COVID19 really making the world go cashless?
In all the hype about the corona virus pandemic, many have overlooked the most significant and most likely direction in which the world is now heading. This video shows how the cashless economic system that has been steadily gaining momentum over the past decade is now gaining even MORE momentum now that the corona virus pandemic is pushing the system even more quickly than before to go cashless
In all the hype about the corona virus pandemic, many have overlooked the most significant and most likely direction in which the world is now heading. This video shows how the cashless economic system that has been steadily gaining momentum over the past decade is now gaining even MORE momentum now that the corona virus pandemic is pushing the system even more quickly than before to go cashless
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