Death by Digital ID! Twitter/X Space

Friday Night Live 26 September 2025





Philosopher Stefan Molyneux marks the start of his 60th year by exploring free speech, government control, and personal morality. He critiques digital IDs and social credit systems, urging listeners to reflect on their lives and embrace authenticity. Engaging with callers, topics include cultural influence and the creative struggles in entertainment. Stefan emphasizes the importance of individuality and meaningful choices, encouraging audiences to live consciously in light of their mortality.





Liked the music from JC Gonzales? You can find more of his work on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@JCGonzalezMusic





