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LINDELL CYBER SYMPOSIUM: The Legacy Media Is Hell-Bent on Keeping the Truth from Americans
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160 views • August 27, 2021
In this exclusive interview with The New American, New Mexico State Law Professor David Clements says that in the months following the 2020 presidential election, he witnessed evidence of voter fraud of unprecedented magnitude. “The sheer volume of personal eye-witness accounts,” said Clements, “the expert forensic reports compiled, and credible whistleblowers documenting corruption and destruction of evidence has taken me over nine months to examine…. The American people deserve to know the truth.”
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed in this interview are solely those of the interviewee and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed in this interview are solely those of the interviewee and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
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