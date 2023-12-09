Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Megyn Kelly's biggest WINNER and LOSER of the 4th Republican Debate
channel image
High Hopes
2947 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
58 views
Published Yesterday

Glenn Beck


Dec 7, 2023


Glenn believes there was a clear winner at the 4th 2024 Republican presidential debate: moderator Megyn Kelly. So, he invited her on to reveal her biggest winner and loser. Kelly breaks down the performances of each candidate — Ron DeSantis, Nikki Haley, Vivek Ramaswamy, and Chris Christie — and her biggest issue with the previous debates: "They didn't let the candidates debate each other." She also describes why she "prayed to God" that Chris Christie would be on the debate stage and explains whether she believes former president Donald Trump (who will be 78 if he wins the presidency) is fit for office.


► Click HERE to subscribe to Glenn Beck on YouTube: https://bit.ly/2UVLqhL

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV: get.blazetv.com/glenn

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV YouTube: / @blazetv

► Click HERE to sign up to Glenn's newsletter: https://www.glennbeck.com/st/Morning_Brief


Connect with Glenn on Social Media:

  / glennbeck

  / glennbeck

  / glennbeck


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TVzDSN1N_4k

Keywords
presidentdebatedonald trumprepublicanron desantiswinnerloserchris christienikki haleyvivek ramaswamyglenn beck megyn kelly4th republican debate

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket