Facing Extreme Challenges and the Reality of Preparedness, an interview with Seth Holehouse

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Preparedness gets real when comfort disappears. It’s not just gear—it’s mindset, discipline, and tough decisions. Many aren’t ready for true disruption, and even seasoned preppers may underestimate what’s coming. The question isn’t “if,” but “how far are you willing to go to protect what matters?” Reality demands clarity.
#RealityCheck #Preparedness #SurvivalMindset #Resilience #HardTruths #StayReady #Adapt
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