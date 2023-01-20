The Voices Of Propaganda - freedom is our birthright - Mikki Willis

Filmmaker Mikki Willis writes:

"In this video, I share a few critical secrets I've learned after serving over twenty years on the frontlines of many of our nation's biggest scandals and protests. Please take 7 minutes to watch this video, then SHARE IT FAR AND WIDE."





Transcript:





Our Birthright

I've been a human rights activist for almost 20 years. As a documentary filmmaker, I've been on the front lines of many of our nation's biggest scandals and protests.





From that perspective, I've been an eyewitness to the rise and fall of numerous people powered movements.Nearly every organized resistance I've been a part of has ended just inches from victory for the same critical mistake… infighting. When members of the same group turn against each other. It often begins with whispers about the most prominent spokespeople of the cause. These rumors typically sound like “I hear John is controlled opposition” or “some people are saying Jane is compromised.”





While the use of infiltrators and agitators is a very real thing, I've yet to experience one scenario where such a label was accurately applied, and suspiciously, these labels are always branded on the people who are making the most progress. With the degradation of their reputation, goes their contribution to your life.





Prior to social media, people actually sat down to dialog through their differences. Today, without solid evidence or sufficient inquiry, we go directly to our keyboards to vent our suspicions. Even after the rumor is proven false or simply fades away, some level of doubt and division always remains. This is all by design. “Part of what allowed so many people to walk away from Assange was some of the MeToo allegations that had surfaced and that were ultimately discredited, but stuck in people's minds.”





The voices of propaganda are masterful at this game. They knowingly run a false story, then retract it, knowing the lie will reach millions, but very few will see the correction.





“





“When I stated that People of Praise had been deemed a hate group, I just got them mixed up with another group. I conflated them. Ah, okay, that happens. You know, it's easy to do.”





In the words of former CIA director William Casey. “We’ll know our disinformation campaign is complete when everything the American public believes is false.” The planting of divisive rumors is one of the most common tactics used in psychological warfare. As the lies bloom, like worker bees, well-intended citizens pollinate the masses with poisonous disinformation. What the gossiping bees fail to realize is that they themselves are doing the work of controlled opposition. They are literally, unwittingly working on behalf of the very forces they believe they are resisting. Again, all of this is by design. While we've all been distracted by the latest trends and tragedies, everything that has influence on our behavior has been infiltrated by an agenda to control our thoughts. Whether their goal is to make us purchase a product, vote for a political party, or submit to experimental inoculations, there are forces at work who understand the functionalities of your mind far better than you do. Their goal is total control. But because they are the few and we are the many, they can only achieve total control through the age old tactic of divide and conquer. “You're either with them or with us.”





Never before have we been so divided. Divided by politics, religion, nation, state, race, class, gender and now vaccine status. To better understand how we got here.





Consider these three quotes from The Art of War by Sun Tzu:





“The Supreme Art of War is to subdue the enemy without fighting”





“Victorious warriors win first, and then go to war.”





The secret lies in confusing the enemy so that he cannot fathom our real intent.” Though Sun Tzu who lived over 2500 years ago, his work remains at the heart of our CIA, as well as, the Chinese Communist Party's strategy today. It's no coincidence that around the same era as Sun Tzu, the words “United We Stand, Divided We Fall” were first recorded. It is Unity that will save our communities.











