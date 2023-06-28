Highlights from the briefing on current foreign policy issues
➖ Ukraine plans to carry out terrorist attacks in Crimea. The regime demonstrates a desire to kill civilians in plain language.
➖The West draws no conclusions from the failed counterattack by the AFU.
➖ Any supply of weapons to Ukraine is an escalation of the conflict.
➖The Kiev regime's peace plan has nothing to do with peace. It is a set of ultimatums, nonsense promoted by propaganda.
