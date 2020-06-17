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Obama’s Brother Shares Birth Certificate Showing Kenya as Obama’s Birthplace
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181 views • June 17, 2020
This copy of Obama’s birth certificate shared by Malik Obama comes as a blow to the leftist groups’ and Democrats’ insistence on Hawaii, US, as Obama’s birthplace. Questions raised about Obama’s birthplace are labeled as conspiracy theories” by leftists and mainstream media.
Read the full post on Word Matters! at https://www.ernestdempsey.com/breaking-obamas-brother-shares-birth-certificate-showing-kenya-as-obamas-birthplace/.
Read the full post on Word Matters! at https://www.ernestdempsey.com/breaking-obamas-brother-shares-birth-certificate-showing-kenya-as-obamas-birthplace/.
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